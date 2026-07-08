Ada County switches to new emergency notification system

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office announced that it will be switching from CodeRed to a new emergency notification system due to data security concerns.

In a press release, ACSO officials say the transition was prompted after the previous software company, CodeRed, experienced a data breach.

"We want to be direct with our community: the security of your information matters to us, and the system we had did not meet the standard we expect of the tools we rely on to keep our citizens safe and informed," the ACSO press release said.

Ada Alert, the new system, will notify residents of events like wildfires, missing persons, severe weather and other emergencies.

With the high wildfire activity, plus the hot and dry conditions persisting across the county, residents are urged to sign up for the new alert system right away.

"Wildfires and emergencies don't wait, and neither should the information that keeps our community safe," said Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford. "Ada Alert gets critical alerts to residents faster, in the way that works best for them, so they can protect themselves, their families, and their homes without delay."

Officials note that CodeRed will remain active through the end of July 2026, but that residents should register for Ada Alert sooner rather than later.

You can click here to sign up for Ada Alert.