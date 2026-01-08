Ada County Sheriff's dog brings joy and stress relief to staff

ADA COUNTY — Sheriff Matt Clifford's bully breed dog, Chia, has become everyone's favorite co-worker at the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Clifford and his canine companion are almost inseparable, working side by side at the office daily.

"I've had people that the first time they meet her or see her wandering around the building, the first thing they say is, well, she sure seems to know where she's going, and she really does," Clifford said.

Clifford and his family have fostered 47 dogs since 2001, but he officially adopted Chia in December 2023 from the Idaho Humane Society. He was drawn to her social personality despite her rough start as a downtown stray.

"When I first got her, she looked very different. But you could tell that she was excited to be around people, and that was important for me," Clifford said.

The feeling is mutual among staff members who shower Chia with attention throughout the day.

"She gets a lot of love from all kinds of places, and unfortunately, she gets a lot of treats too, so watching her weight has been a trick," Clifford said.

What started as companionship has evolved into something more meaningful for the sheriff's office staff. Chia helps relieve some of the stress in a demanding work environment.

"There's always some sort of stressful angle to this job," Clifford said. "She's definitely not a licensed therapy dog, but she does have that quality of calm and happiness that she brings to the employees, even if it's just a little spurt in their day."

For Sheriff Clifford, sharing Chia with his team is part of the joy of having her around.

"I really love that she gets all the attention she does because you can tell the employees enjoy having her around, and that makes me happy," Clifford said.