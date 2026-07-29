Ada County seeks public feedback on hazard mitigation plan

ADA COUNTY — Ada County is seeking public feedback as they develop an updated Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The county says they are looking to be better prepared for weather and natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, landslides, storms and earthquakes.

Officials say the hazard plan will look at these dangers, determine potential risks, and find ways to reduce or eliminate related problems.

Ada County is heavily encouraging the public to take the survey.

"The information you provide will help us better understand your concerns and may lead to actions that lower your chances of getting hurt, losing important services, or having damage to buildings because of a natural disaster in the future," Ada County Emergency Management & Community Resilience said.

You can access the survey by clicking the link here.