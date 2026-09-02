Ada County leaders gather to discuss Treasure Valley rat problem

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Local leaders are gathering on Wednesday night to discuss what can be done about the growing rat problem reported in communities across the Treasure Valley.

The meeting is expected to be a fact-finding discussion as Ada County leaders, cities and health officials look at the scope of the problem and possible ways to address it.

The discussion comes as some neighbors report seeing more rats around their homes and property.

You can watch the meeting LIVE below starting at 6 p.m. —

Central District Health has already approved $250,000 to help address the growing rat problem across Ada County.

RELATED | Central District Health approves $250K to tackle rat problem

Merrill said questions facing local leaders include whether the existing abatement district should be broadened, whether rats should be added to it and how Central District Health funding could factor into a regional response.

Neighborhood reporter Sahana Patel will be at Wednesday night's meeting and will bring you the latest on what local leaders discuss and what could come next.

READ MORE | 'It needs to be dealt with': Neighbors push local leaders to act on Treasure Valley rat problem