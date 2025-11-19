Ada County infant hospitalized in suspected botulism case linked to formula recall

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — An Ada County infant has been hospitalized with suspected botulism believed to be linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The case is part of a nationwide outbreak under investigation by federal and state officials.

This is the only identified case in Idaho. DHW says it's working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Idaho’s seven public health districts to monitor and respond to the outbreak.

“While infant botulism is rare, it can progress quickly and requires prompt medical attention,” Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director for the Division of Public Health, said in a statement. She urged parents and caregivers whose babies consumed the formula to watch for symptoms and seek medical care immediately.

Infant botulism occurs when Clostridium botulinum spores grow in a baby’s intestines and release toxins that weaken muscles. Symptoms may appear from 18 hours to 30 days after ingestion and can include constipation, poor feeding or difficulty swallowing, weak facial expressions, and loss of head control.

Health officials urge families to stop using all ByHeart infant formula products. Families should also wash items and surfaces that touched the formula and document the lot number and best-by date on any remaining containers.

Containers should be labeled “Do Not Use” and kept in a safe place for possible testing. If no symptoms develop after 30 days, containers may be thrown away.