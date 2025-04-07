Ada County Highway District fills nearly 1,000 potholes in April campaign

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Maintenance crews from the Ada County Highway District filled 959 potholes during the first week of April as part of their annual Pothole Days campaign.

The campaign, which takes place every April, aims to identify and repair potholes throughout Ada County, capitalizing on warmer spring temperatures that allow for more durable asphalt. Despite poor weather, including hail and light rain at the beginning of the week, crews worked tirelessly to address pothole reports from residents.

RELATED: Potholes on your commute? Report it to ACHD during Pothole Days

On average, ACHD crews fill around 5,000 potholes each year. This year, with the addition of a new patch truck, crews have already filled around 2,900 potholes, according to a press release.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve how we serve the public, and this year’s Pothole Days is a great example of that,” said Tom Otte, Deputy Director of Operations at ACHD. “Our crews did a great job, and we appreciate the community’s help in reporting potholes so we can respond quickly.”

Pothole Days may be an annual campaign, but residents can report potholes year-round using ACHD Connect, which features an interactive map that allows users to pinpoint pothole locations. Reports can also be made by calling (208) 387-6100.

Anyone reporting potholes should include the location, nearby cross streets or landmarks, and a photo if it is safe to take one. ACHD says it aims to respond to reports within one business day.