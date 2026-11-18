BOISE, Idaho — After receiving no bids on its former headquarters and maintenance property on Adams Street, the Ada County Highway District is moving forward with a private sale.

ACHD said it will consider all offers for the nearly 20-acre riverfront property, regardless of price or proposed terms. Offers that differ from the property’s determined value of $34,496,000 or the previously approved terms and conditions will require approval from the ACHD Board of Commissioners.

WATCH | As ACHD seeks a buyer, Garden City weighs what should come next

As ACHD seeks a buyer, Garden City weighs what should come next

District staff will review offers as they are received and decide whether to present them to the commission. ACHD encouraged prospective buyers to submit their highest and best offers as soon as possible.

“The sale of the property is a win-win for ACHD and the taxpayers,” said Miranda Gold, ACHD Commission President. “Not only will the property generate revenue to help offset the cost of our new headquarters and advance our overall facilities plan, this will also be a unique chance for a new owner to develop the property into something amazing for Garden City and the Boise metro area.”

Offers can be submitted during business hours at ACHD headquarters, 5800 N. Meeker Ave. in Boise. Offers and questions about the property can also be emailed to adamsproperty@achdidaho.org.

While ACHD works to find a buyer, Garden City is simultaneously deciding what could eventually be built on the property.

Mayor Bill Jacobs said the city is continuing work on a Special Area Plan, which would establish development guidelines for the site. Jacobs said he hopes the property eventually includes a mix of residential and commercial uses.

People who already live and work nearby have their own ideas.

Garden City neighbor Belinda Isley said she isn't opposed to development but wants the city to carefully consider its impact on the surrounding neighborhood, including parking, building heights, walkability and design.

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“Walkability, parking, height restrictions, thoughtful design,” Isley said. “Let's have some interesting, thoughtful, beautiful architectural design.”

Jasson Parra, owner of Max and Louie's about two blocks from the property, sees the potential development as an opportunity to bring more people into the neighborhood.

“This is the place to be. It's off the Greenbelt,” Parra said, describing the area as almost like a “mini little sort of downtown area.”

Parra said additional housing could mean more customers for existing businesses. While new restaurants and retail could bring added competition, he believes the additional foot traffic could benefit the area as a whole.

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The site also falls within Garden City's federal Opportunity Zone. Jacobs said certain long-term investments there could qualify for federal tax advantages, potentially providing another incentive for developers.

Garden City residents will have another chance to weigh in on the Special Area Plan during a public hearing planned for the City Council meeting on Dec. 14.