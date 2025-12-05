ACHD approves update to impact fees and long-range transportation plan

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District board has approved its updated Capital Improvements Plan and impact fee schedule. Commissioners voted 4–1 on Wednesday to adopt Ordinance 254 after a public hearing.

The update raises impact fees for new developments but keeps the district’s single service area model. Under this model, fees collected anywhere in Ada County can be used for eligible projects across the county.

The new fees include $5,803 for a single-family home, $2,371 per unit for multi-family housing, $7,363 per 1,000 square feet of office space, and $12,082 per 1,000 square feet of shopping center space.

Impact fees help pay for transportation projects listed in the Capital Improvements Plan, which outlines major roads, intersections and bridge needs over the next 20 years. The plan identifies $1.2 billion in projects tied to growth.

ACHD last updated its fee schedule in 2022 and is required to review it at least every five years. This update follows nearly a year of public outreach, including surveys, letters, meetings, and public testimony.

“The impact fee update reflects our commitment to ensuring growth pays for itself,” said ACHD Commission President Miranda Gold. “The updates ensure we can keep pace with demand and continue delivering the transportation improvements our communities need.”

The new fees take effect March 1, 2026. The full plan and fee schedule can be found on ACHD’s website.