'A growing need for food': Feed the Children partners with Boys and Girls Club of Ada County to fight hunger

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Four hundred local families received food, hygiene products, and toys Friday through a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and Feed the Children.

Feed the Children is a national organization that travels across the country to help fight food insecurity. For Friday's distribution, the organization partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County to provide families with everyday essentials.

The club connected families with resources, while volunteers from local businesses helped distribute the items.

WATCH | Community members distribute 400 boxes to help fight food insecurity

Community members distribute 400 boxes to help fight food insecurity

“It was kind of a no-brainer to me, because anytime we have the opportunity to feed the community, it's part of our mission,” said Cassandra Wagner, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.

Wagner said rising household expenses are making that mission especially important.

“We know that the economy is really struggling right now with gas prices, housing prices, and so any way to be able to do that is just really important in the community,” Wagner said.

Each family received about 25 pounds of shelf-stable food, a box of toiletries and hygiene products, and a couple of toys, according to Scott Dike, a regional leader for Edward Jones.

Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs also highlighted the need for the event, saying statewide, one in six children faces food insecurity.

Tyrone Baptist, senior program manager for Feed the Children, said the need is extending to families who may not have struggled as much in the past.

“Very hard for lots of folks because even the middle class that used to be considered middle class has now been squeezed and somewhat pushed down into that lower class, and so what we're seeing is a greater need of food,” Baptist said.

The Boys & Girls Club serves more than 400,000 meals each year across its locations as part of its effort to address hunger.

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Hillary Hutchens, director of marketing for Feed the Children, said the distribution can provide families with both relief and some extra joy.

“I see joy. I see excitement, and I see relief to know that they're going to have these items that are just going to help their family a little bit more,” Hutchens said. “And then with the toys for the children again, it's just something to provide a little bit of joy in what might be a challenging time for them.”

For more ways to help, you can find links to donate by checking out the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County website.

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