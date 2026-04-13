'A good boy who gave his all'; ACSO said goodbye to retired K-9 Django

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Sheriff's Office shared that officers said goodbye to retired K-9 Django on April 11, after veterinarians discovered he was suffering from a suspected cancer blockage.

The agency's beloved K-9 joined ACSO in 2016, handled by Deputy Piccola. Officials said that over the course of his seven-year career, Django deployed 182 times, assisted in 51 surrenders, located/captured 21 individuals and had 8 apprehensions. Django reportedly helped seize more than 26,000 grams of narcotics with an estimated street value of $845,872.

Django retired in June 2023, spending the last couple of years being cared for by ACSO K-9 handlers.

"In his final moments, Django was surrounded by those who understood his service best—a group of K9 deputies who came to honor him and say their goodbyes," ACSO said. "Beyond his accomplishments, Django will be remembered for who he was: a loyal partner, a protector, and a good boy who gave his all."