9 Ada County residents reported sick from raw milk with one child hospitalized

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — 9 Ada County residents have recently become ill in connection with the consumption of raw milk.

According to the Central Health District (CHD), health officials are conducting interviews with those impacted, some of whom have been confirmed to be infected with the "Shiga toxin–producing Escherichia coli (STEC)."

Symptoms of STEC include vomiting and bloody diarrhea, and prolonged symptoms could lead to serious health issues. Children and elderly persons are at heightened risk of experiencing serious illness related to STEC.

Currently, two children are in the hospital for treatment of complications arising from E. coli infections. Of those two, one child has been confirmed to be infected with STEC linked to raw milk.

While the investigation continues, health officials have revealed that all the STEC cases identified have drunk raw milk that originated from R Bar H Dairy in Caldwell. Since the investigation began, the dairy has pulled all its products from stores and "voluntarily suspended production," reports the CHD.

Anyone who has purchased R Bar H Dairy raw milk is advised to dispose of the products immediately.

While the CDH says that consuming raw milk is a "personal choice," they also acknowledge that drinking raw milk may pose serious health risks.

The CDH advises those who decide to drink raw milk to follow these guidelines:

Always refrigerate raw milk within 30 minutes of purchase

Raw milk should be kept at 32-36°F in the refrigerator to prevent bacterial growth

Check for signs of spoilage, such as changes in smell, texture or taste and discard any milk that shows signs of spoilage

Wash your hands thoroughly before handling raw milk and minimize splashing when transferring it to another container

