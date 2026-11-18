ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County needs a new $3 million pond — and not the kind you’d want to swim in.

They need one designed to collect contaminated liquid from the landfill before it can reach our groundwater.

“These leachate ponds hold any of the wastewater that’s generated from the landfill itself," said Dylan Potter, the Environmental Compliance Manager at the Ada County Landfill.

Potter says your trash — from law clippings to food waste — creates lots of liquid called leachate.

“So we end up generating about on average 16,000 gallons of leachate a day," said Potter.

And all of that drains to the bottom of the landfill where it is caught by the liner before being pumped into one of the two current 6-million-gallon leachate ponds.

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“Landfill leachate, at least from our site itself, is not considered hazardous — doesn’t mean you wanna drink it. It’s got a lot of dissolved solids, so salt particles, a little bit of heavy metals, some biological material lots of algae that starts to bloom ,so it’s all around not great water," said Potter.

The idea is to get the water to evaporate in the two ponds. The problem is, they are close to capacity and have been at capacity multiple times over the past few years, which means the landfill has to pay to ship it away.

“This year we had 1.3 million gallons loaded into tanker trucks, shipped off to other ponds. The year before that was 2.8 million, so we’ve had a lot out in order to keep them at their permitted level," said Potter.

Potter says on average it costs about a dollar per gallon to ship the dirty water away.

“About 4,000,000-ish gallons is about $4 million," said Potter.

So the new plan is to build a third pond at the $3 million price point to increase capacity.

“That’s about $0.40 a gallon to fill that thing up to capacity which would be 7,000,000 gallons and then we have that long-term. It’s not something we have to do a year after year and we’re getting all that extra space to help with evaporation," said Potter.

If all goes to plan, the new pond will be complete by the end of next year and Ada County won’t have to truck the water away anymore.

The money for this project comes from the landfill's enterprise fund which is funded primarily by dumping fees — no taxpayer dollars will be used to build the new pond.