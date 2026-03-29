15-year-old faces charges after leading police on an early morning chase

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 15-year-old boy is expected to be facing three separate charges after fleeing officers in an early morning police chase, says Kuna Police.

At around 4:00 a.m. on March 28, officers were alerted to a report of a possible drunk driver near Victory Road in Meridian, after a car was observed being driven erratically.

A Kuna police deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle in a traffic stop, but the driver sped off and fled westbound on E. Deer Flat Road. The vehicle hit an electrical box and a parked vehicle in the Crimson Point subdivision, narrowly missing a house.

After law enforcement stopped the car with a PIT maneuver, the driver attempted to flee again, this time on foot. Once authorities apprehended the driver, they discovered him to be 15 years old.

The other passengers in the vehicle were also teenagers and were released to their parents at the scene.

The 15-year-old driver will be charged with one felony and two misdemeanors, following a medical evaluation.

On the matter, Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco said, “We are grateful no one was seriously injured. The reckless decisions made by the juveniles in this case created a situation that could have easily ended in tragedy."

“This type of behavior is dangerous, unacceptable, and puts innocent people and our community at risk.”

The incident is under investigation, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.