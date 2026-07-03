10 years after Table Rock fire, renewed push to ban illegal fireworks sales in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Ten years after an illegal aerial firework sparked the Table Rock Fire, burning more than 2,500 acres in the Boise foothills and destroying a home, firefighters and law enforcement leaders say Idaho's laws surrounding illegal fireworks still need to change.

Former Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan led the Boise Fire Department during the 2016 wildfire. Looking back a decade later, he says the fire serves as a reminder that people—not nature—are often responsible for devastating wildfires.

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10 years after Table Rock Fire, officials renew calls to ban illegal fireworks sales in Idaho

The Table Rock Fire started when a Boise man lit an illegal aerial firework in the foothills, sending flames across thousands of acres and forcing evacuations as crews worked to protect nearby homes.

For Doan, the conversation extends beyond enforcing fireworks laws. He believes it's about balancing personal freedoms with public safety.

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"I understand personal freedoms too and celebrating Fourth of July, but where does somebody's right to fire off illegal fireworks end?," said Doan.

Idaho law allows the sale and use of "safe and sane" fireworks that remain on the ground in many areas. However, some locations still permit the sale of aerial fireworks, even though they are illegal to use in Idaho.

At the time of purchase, buyers are required to sign a form stating they will transport the fireworks out of state before using them—a policy Doan says makes little sense.

"It's like letting a minor buy beer if they promise not to drink it," he said.

Law enforcement officials say that legal loophole continues to create challenges every Fourth of July.

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Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea says communities across Idaho continue to deal with the consequences of illegal fireworks.

"Until the state legislature bans the sale of those illegal fireworks, every community in this state is going to deal with the repercussions. It's really ridiculous actually," said Chief Basterrechea.

Following the Table Rock Fire, Doan spent months advocating at the Idaho State Capitol for legislation banning the sale of illegal fireworks. He said those efforts ultimately stalled, in part because of opposition from the fireworks industry.

Now, he believes meaningful change will only happen if Idaho residents push lawmakers to act.

"This is not gonna change until the public wants it to, and when they want it to, when they contact their legislators and let them know that they want this law to change. As firefighters we'll continue to be out there protecting the public, and, um, but until the public and the community wants this to change, it won't change."

Doan is not alone in that position.

Earlier this week, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford told Idaho News 6 he also supports banning the sale of illegal aerial fireworks in Idaho, saying the issue ultimately rests with state lawmakers.