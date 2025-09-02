Idaho Transportation Department reports statewide outage

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is experiencing a statewide network slowdown affecting multiple government platforms.

The outage is preventing customers from accessing online services, including registration renewals and business account management. Driver’s license, title and vehicle registration transactions at county DMV offices are also impacted.

“We understand this outage may be frustrating for our customers and partners,” DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan said. “We appreciate your patience as the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services works to restore full system functionality.”

Updates will be posted at itd.idaho.gov and on ITD’s social media pages.