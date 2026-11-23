BOISE (KIVI) — If you are a fan of Christmas lights but are struggling to spot them, there's an app for that.

The Boise Christmas Lights app will have you finding some of the best holiday displays of the season here in the treasure valley.

Boise Christmas Light app helps you find best holiday displays

Creator William Higginson says Christmas is his favorite holiday and wants others here in Idaho to enjoy it too.

“I just did a lot of Googling, honestly, and there were lots of resources and websites here and there and everywhere, and I thought to myself, there's gotta be a better way to kind of put this all together into one hub, and so that's kind of what I came up with,” said Higginson.

You can also add displays to the app that you find around the valley as well.

The goal is to grow the platform so no showcase is missing and you can even include your own Christmas setup as well.

“There's a lot of light show creators and decorators and homeowners out here that are really just going all out and they're putting this out there. You can drive by, you can check it out, and it's fantastic. It's a great thing to do with your friends and your family," Higginson said.

