Former Idaho Steelhead Lance Galbraith dies in car accident

Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 15, 2022
One of the most popular Idaho Steelheads of all time dies in car accident, the team announced Friday.

Besides playing for the Idaho Steelheads, Lance Galbraith played eight seasons in the E.C.H.L. for four other teams, and two additional teams in different leagues.

Galbraith is the second leading scorer of all time for the Steelheads and helped the team capture Kelly Cup Championships in 2004 and 2007.

Lance Galbraith was 42.

