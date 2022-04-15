Former Idaho Steelhead Lance Galbraith dies in car accident

One of the most popular Idaho Steelheads of all time dies in car accident, the team announced Friday.

Besides playing for the Idaho Steelheads, Lance Galbraith played eight seasons in the E.C.H.L. for four other teams, and two additional teams in different leagues.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic passing of Steelheads legend and two-time Kelly Cup Champion Lance Galbraith. He was 42 years old.



Our hearts go out to the Galbraith family and all those that have been touched by his presence.



Rest in peace, Rooster 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZTRUqMj1J0 — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) April 15, 2022

Galbraith is the second leading scorer of all time for the Steelheads and helped the team capture Kelly Cup Championships in 2004 and 2007.

Lance Galbraith was 42.