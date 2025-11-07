Fatal motorhome fire under investigation in Weiser

WEISER, Idaho — One person has died after a motorhome caught fire Friday morning near the intersection of Highway 95 and East Commercial Street in Weiser, according to the Weiser Police Department.

Police say the fire was reported around 9:05 a.m. and that crews from the Weiser Rural Fire District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

When first responders arrived, the motorhome was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was found dead inside. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the family.

Investigators say no arson is suspected at this time. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Weiser Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials say the scene has been secured and there is no ongoing threat to the public. No further details have been released.

