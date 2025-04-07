Don't get scammed! Toll booth scam tries to get money and information by tricking drivers

Beware of Toll Scam Texts: What You Need to Know

Have you recently received a text message claiming you owe money for a missed toll? You're not alone. Deputy Attorney General Stephanie Guyon, like many others, has experienced this alarming scam firsthand.

The Dangers of Clicking

These texts are designed to frighten you into action. However, Guyon warns, “The threats are not real.” If you accidentally click on the link in these messages, you could land in serious trouble. “Click! And there you go — you've either downloaded malware or you've been prompted to give away your personal information and credit card details,” said Guyon.

How to Protect Yourself

Guyon emphasizes that legitimate collection notices are never sent via text. If you receive one of these messages, your best course of action is to delete it and report it as spam. Falling for such scams can lead to a lot of work to protect your identity, including:



Filing a fraud alert on your credit report

Freezing your accounts

Completing an identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission

Remember, if you haven't traveled out of state recently, there are no toll roads in Idaho, which is another clear sign that this is a scam.

Spread the Word

Scammers often operate from overseas, targeting mass audiences. Triple A says it sees travel-related scams like this regularly. “One of the best things you can do is get on social media and inform your friends and family about these scams,” said Matthew Conde with Idaho AAA.

Stay Alert

If you ever have a real issue, rest assured that you’ll receive an official letter in the mail, complete with a phone number you can call for verification. As a final reminder, Guyon says, “Just don’t click that link. Just don’t answer that phone call. Just don’t.”

Stay informed and protect yourself from these scams. Together, we can help spread awareness and keep our community safe!