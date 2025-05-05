"You know I feel sorry for her," Lori Vallow Daybell requests new Arizona trial, citing juror misconduct

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell has filed a motion to request a new trial, for the murder-conspiracy charges of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, a jury found Vallow Daybell guilty of those charges last month, in a trial where she represented herself.

The 13-page motion cites the following reasons she should be granted a new trial:



Juror Misconduct

Preclusion of Tylee Ryan and Alex Cox Statements and Impermissible Expert Testimony by Detective Daniel Coons

Discovery Ciolation

Prosecutorial Misconduct

Court's Lack of Impartiality

The motion states that following the trial, Juror 15, "made a statement indicating he had knowledge of this defendant’s prior conviction." The motion later quotes Juror 15, writing, "you know I feel sorry for her, driving home yesterday, I was like God she’s spending the next three lives in prison, in a cell…”

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty in Idaho on six counts, including first-degree murder of her two children, in 2023. The prior conviction was not presented as evidence in the Arizona trial.

RELATED: Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole

Vallow Daybell also accuses the court of impartiality because she was required to explain, on the record, the relevance of her witnesses. The motion states, "This required this defendant to state in front of the prosecutor her defense strategy. This is not required under the law or any rule of evidence."

Vallow Daybell is scheduled to appear in another Arizona trial at the end of this month, where she faces murder conspiracy charges.

