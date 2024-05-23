LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 29

BOISE, Idaho — Day 29 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway and the defense continues to present its case. View the courtroom livestream below.

9:19 am: Bartelink clarifies that it's possible Tylee was burned on the property, but she also could have been burned elsewhere. Bartelink says that the missing remains could be at another location or still buried somewhere on the Daybell property.

9:18 am: Wixom asks Bartelink if he reviewed the autopsy and FBI reports from the analysis of Tylee's remains, he says he has.

9:16 am: Prior concludes his questioning after Bartelink clarifies that he believes the body was burned as a whole and then placed in Chad's backyard.

9:12 am: Bartelink says that the burn pattern indicates to him that Tylee's body was likely burned as a whole, not in pieces.

9:09 am: Bartelink explains that a small amount of the bones could not be identified, but says that he still believes many of the remains are missing.

9:05 am: Prior asks if the use of gasoline alone would have resulted in the burning present in Tylee's remains. There would need to be a significant amount of fuel, Bartelink says this could be wood or other supplies as accelerants don't burn for long enough to produce this kind of burning.

9:03 am: Prior argues that the experiment is being discussed as a foundational question to establish Bartelink's expertise in the field. The state withdraws the objection after this detail is clarified.

9:01 am: The state is objecting to the experiment being discussed by Bartelink because it was not mentioned in the report he submitted for the state to review.

8:59 am: The jurors are excused by Judge Boyce as a brief issue is resolved.

8:57 am: A diagram of a skeleton with the missing portions of Tylee's remains is projected in the courtroom.

8:55 am: Bartelink prepared a report on his findings relating to the remains of Tylee Ryan. The doctor says that a large portion of her remains were missing, including her arms, legs, and a large portion of the ribs.

8:45 am: Dr. Bartelink explains his qualifications and background in forensic science, specifically working on over 100 burn remains cases.

8:42 am: The defense starts the day by calling Dr. Eric Bartelink to the witness stand.