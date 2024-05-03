The latest Chad Daybell trial testimony starts with electronic evidence but ends with a pick and a shovel

BOISE, Idaho — Day 16 of the Chad Daybell trial focuses primarily on electronic information gathered by investigators on the defendant. Cross-examination got heated at times as defense attorney John Prior questioned former Rexburg police detective David Stubbs. The day ended with the prosecution displaying a pick and shovel found in Daybell's garage. Testimony on Monday will likely pick up there.

(Verbatim of the story that aired is below)

Prosecutors presented a lot of electronic data to the jury on day 16 of the Chad Daybell trial but defense attorney John Prior cut to the quick.

"Prior: You didn't find an email or Facebook posting or text that said from Chad Daybell saying Lori let's kill the kids. You never found anything like that right? Stubbs: No."

But prosecutors did present evidence gathered from a Google account under Chad Daybell's name that sought details of wind direction in Rexburg, Idaho on September 8th.

"The user of chad.daybell@gmail dot com looked up information on wind direction for the next day which was the 9th," said former Rexburg Detective Daniel Stubbs. "Prosecutor: And why was that important? Stubbs: Because we think on the 9th was the day that Tylee was her body was burned and buried in the fire pit behind Chad's house."

Earlier testimony centered around Rexburg police body cam video showing officers asking Lori Daybell where JJ was.

That was on November 26th of 2019. They returned the next day to find Lori was gone leaving behind lots of personal items, but no clothes.

"Prosecutor: No clothes left behind, important? Stubbs: Yes because I thought it showed the residents left in haste."

Defense attorney Prior said whatever the reason for Lori leaving, police didn't check in with Chad.

Prior: "That doesn't mean Chad Daybell was vacating, does it? Stubbs: Well it wasn't Chad's home. Prior: Right. It was Lori Vallow's home, right? Stubbs: Correct."

Finally, the state questioned FBI agent Steve Daniels about a shovel and pick found in Chad Daybells garage. This after displaying pictures of the burial site where JJ and Tylee's bodies were found. Court ended for the day before we could see where counsel was headed with this evidence but it will likely be their starting point next week.