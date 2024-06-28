Watch Now
The house where Chad Daybell victims were buried is for sale

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 28, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The house where two of Chad Daybell's victims were buried is up for sale in Rexburg, Idaho.

Chad Daybell was given a death sentence for his involvement in the murders of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, their bodies were found on the property in 2020. Daybell was also found guilty of the murder of his wife, Tammy Daybell.

The listing on Realtor.com shows the 3.5-acre property in several photos and has a notice in the listed description alerting potential buyers to the tragic situation.

