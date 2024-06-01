Chad Daybell is sentenced to Death

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell.



Jury made their decision final Saturday morning.

Chad Daybell will be processed for Idaho's death row.

Lead Prosecutor Rob Wood reacts to jury's decision.

Judge Steven Boyce explains to the court the jury's decision.

“The layman’s explanation of this verdict, the jury has made a finding that it would be appropriate to impose the death penalty as it relate to counts one through six in the amended indictment.”

I asked lead prosecutor Rob Wood if he had any doubts on the outcome.

“You never know what a jury is going to do, so even though to us the evidence is overwhelming you never know what a jury going to do," Wood said. "Profound gratitude that they saw it for what it was. They made the right call.”

I was curious if Wood's prosecution of Lori Vallow in 2023 helped in their case against Chad Daybell.

“Doing Lori’s was a huge aid in preparation for Chad’s case," Wood said.

I then asked Detective Ray Hemosillo who took the initial call back in 2019 about a stolen jeep from Arizona what it feels like to have finality.

'I feel great. This is a culmination of four and half years of teamwork of seven agencies. So many investigators put their blood, sweat and tears into this case," Hemosillo said. "You couldn’t ask to work with a better group of people so for all of us to come together as a team and get justice for JJ, Tylee, and Tammy, it’s a great day."

Judge Boyce officially ended the trial with this — ”Thanks to everyone for abiding by the court's courtroom conduct order. We’ll be in recess."

And now Chad Daybell will begin the process of being transported from jail to prison where he will sit on death row.