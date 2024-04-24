Tammy Daybell was the focus of Wednesday's testimony

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday's testimony in the Chad Daybell murder trial centered on the death of his wife Tammy Daybell.



“Are you in Madison County or Fremont County Hello I’m Chad the husband she’s clearly dead. Oh, I’m sorry.” That is a portion of the 911 call made from the Daybell household near Rexburg the day the family discovered Tammy Daybell dead in their bedroom.

Wednesday’s testimony started with Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye. Dye explained what she discovered when she arrived at the Daybell home. Dye said Chad Daybell appeared to be distraught. Dye filed her certificate of death but when Tammy’s body was later exhumed in Utah, it was determined she died of asphyxiation.

Dye then changed her cause of death. “Besides the autopsy what else changed your mind. I received a call from Arizona police. They wanted my coroner records. There had been a death in Arizona and Chad’s name was brought up.”

During cross examination Defense Attorney John Prior asked why Dye didn’t report any signs of asphyxiation during her examination in Idaho. “When you arrived at the time, you loaded her and took her to the morgue there was no indication there was anything wrong with Tammy’s body. I don’t know what you’re asking. How about this. There’s nothing suspicious other than the lividity and the old bruises correct, correct.”

Acquaintances and friends of Tammy Daybell were then called to the stand to testify about her stamina and health.

Prosecutors asked Fremont County Detective Bruce Mattingly about medical records he had obtained. “When you looked at medical records did you see any indication or reference to Tammy having any dizziness or spells? No I did not. Did you see any kind of seizure activity? None. Did you see any indication of low blood pressure ? No. Any indication of a slowdown in activity I did not.”



