LIVE NOW: The Trial Of Chad Daybell Day 10

BOISE, Idaho — Day 10 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:45 am: Following a brief sidebar, Judge Boyce calls for the morning recess. The livestream is expected to return in 30 minutes.

9:32 am: Prior asks if Chad appeared genuinely upset about the death of his wife, Dye says yes.

9:30 am: Prior asks about Chad's behavior during the investigation, Dye confirms that Chad was distraught.

9:27 am: Prior asks why she signed the death certificate initially if she had some minor suspicions during her investigation.

9:22 am: Prior asks about the legal obligations of a coroner, emphasizing the legal requirement that a coroner investigate suspicious deaths.

9:20 am: Prior asks about conferences that Dye was attending, which she mentioned to the FBI.

9:19 am: Prior asks Dye about her conversations with the FBI about the case.

9:17 am: Prior asks to admit two documents as exhibits. They are the original death certificate as well as pictures from the investigation of Tammy's death scene.

9:16 am: Dye says that had she known this information, she would have ordered an autopsy much earlier. Dye says she was new to her job as coroner. Wixom has no further questions and Prior prepares to cross-examine Dye.

9:15 am: Dye heard that there had been an attempted shooting targeting Brandon Boudreaux, Lori's niece's then-husband.

9:14 am: Dye received a call from the Arizona police where Chad's name was mentioned, which caused her to become more suspicious of the situation.

9:13 am: Dye also learned that Tammy's organs were very healthy, the only unhealthy organ was her lungs which were full of foam during the autopsy, the foam should not have been present two months after her death which is when the autopsy was conducted.

9:12 am: Dye discusses bruising on Tammy's arm that was deeper than expected. Dye was also told that Tammy was vomiting the night of her death, but she had food in her stomach during the autopsy.

9:10 am: Dye later changed the manner of death to homicide, with the cause of death being suffocation following the autopsy.

9:09 am: Chad seemed indifferent to the idea of an autopsy, but Emma Daybell was adamant about not putting her mother's body through that.

9:06 am: Dye says she could tell that Tammy was having shaking fits or seizures based on the state of her body. Dye believed it was a cardiac event that caused Tammy's death based on the low blood pressure and these shaking fits.

9:05 am: Wixom asks if, during the investigation on the scene, Dye had access to medical records for Tammy, Dye says she did not.

9:04 am: Though Dye was told that Tammy did not go to the hospital for treatment, Dye found prescription medication in the house upon further investigation.

9:03 am: Chad also told Dye about the coughing fit that she woke to and said that Tammy went back to bed after the fit before waking up again when she allegedly collapsed and died.

9:01 am: Chad said Tammy was refusing to see a doctor, and that she had been fainting on occasion.

9:00 am: Chad told Dye that he felt her body roll off the bed, Dye asked how that was possible because rigor mortis had set in. Dye said Chad's explanation does not make sense in hindsight.

8:58 am: Dye noted that Tammy was cold to the touch when she arrived and that rigor mortis had set in.

8:55 am: Dye explains that she questioned Chad when she arrived, Wixom moves to admit a piece of evidence, it's a photo from the scene of Tammy's death. Dye confirms that Tammy's body was in the position photographed when she first entered the room.

8:53 am: Dye describes working as the coroner in the case of Tammy Daybell. She recalls Chad being overwhelmed, but says Chad's son Garth was "emotionless."

8:51 am: Day 10 of the trial of Chad Daybell begins as Wixom calls Fremont County Coroner, Brenda Dye, to testify.