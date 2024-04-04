LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 4

BOISE, Idaho — Day 4 of jury selection for the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. Watch live video from the courtroom in the player below.

10:24 am: Prior finishes his questions and the individual voir dire begins.

10:23 am: Prior tells the jurors that they will see graphic photos during the trial that will "hurt their hearts," and asks if they will take their feelings about the images out on Daybell.

10:20 am: Prior uses the "everything that glitters is not gold" line which he has used during all of the group voir dire sessions so far.

10:14 am: Prior explains to the jury that they will be asked to make a major decision in this case and that the information presented by media can make this process more difficult, especially when because it doesn't always adhere to the facts.

10:05 am: With the brief recess now over, John Prior, Daybell's attorney, begins questioning the group of potential jurors, explaining the scope of the trial and their role in it.

9:52 am: After brief questioning by prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake, the courtroom is sent into recess for 10 minutes.

9:37 am: 5 jurors are excused for scheduling conflicts and other hardships the 8-10 week long trial would cause.

9:10 am: Judge Boyce begins giving instructions to the jurors, asking them about financial hardships or time constraints they may have.

8:46 am: Judge Steven Boyce enters the courtroom along with the prosecution, defense, and Daybell.

