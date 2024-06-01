Post-sentencing statements delivered after Chad Daybell Trial wraps up

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday morning, several people, family members, and agencies provided post-sentencing statements after the Chad Daybell Trial wrapped up.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Judge sentences Chad Daybell to death

Many thanked the seven law enforcement agencies across three states involved in the case and their dedication to justice and collaborative teamwork.

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ Vallow, said he "got sad" saying "justice had been carried out for everybody involved, but he was sad for [everyone involved in the case] "for going through the tragedy of it all." Woodcock went on to say, "every day I want to get up and be here for justice and for ya'll; the media has been amazing and I want to personally thank you."

Kay Woodcock said "everyones support is how we got through this," and saying they would see eveyone in Arizona for the continuing trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell where she is facing two conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maricopa County.

Tammy Daybell's aunt Vicki Hoban said "they got justice for everyone," despite a "crazy convoluted case filled with crazy religious creations", and went on to thank Judge Boyce and all those who supported her family.

Based on the jury's decision, the court sentenced Chad Daybell to death for the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell.

In addition, the court gave Chad Daybell 15 years each for both counts 7 and 9 regarding insurance fraud.

RELATED: Chad Daybell Trial: Family members of the three victims give emotional statements in court

Shortly after the sentencing, Idaho Attorney General Labrador issued a statement saying:

"I am thankful for the incredibly diligent work of the prosecutors and investigators in this complex case and I am grateful for the partnerships we have in place to support the pursuit of justice. I hope the conviction of Chad Daybell and the jury's sentence provides a measure of peace to the families of the victims, Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell."