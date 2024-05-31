LIVE: Sentencing phase begins for Chad Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — On May 30, Chad Daybell was found guilty on all counts for the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell. Now, the sentencing phase begins as jurors decide whether or not he will face the death penalty.

View the courtroom livestream in the player below:



11:39 am: Matthew says he never knew Tylee or JJ, but he weeps while explaining the unbreakable connection they now have to his family. He closes his statement by saying that he hurts with the family of Tylee and JJ, just as he as seen them hurt with his family for the loss of Tammy.

11:38 am: Matthew outlines his grief in losing his sister, and in learning of the nature of her passing through the media. He explains that though his mother is no longer with them, he recalls the hardships she went through after losing Tammy.

11:31 am: Now, Matthew Douglas gives his victim impact statement. He is Tammy's brother.

11:30 am: Kay closes her statement by saying, "There is a hole in my heart and in the hearts of every member of my family, that cannot be filled and will remain for the rest of my life."

11:25 am: Kay describes the loving relationship between JJ and Tylee, explaining that the two were heartwarming to see together which was captured in the last image taken of the pair in Yellowstone.

11:18 am: Kay Woodcock now gives her victim statement, she describes JJ Vallow's imagination and wonder, explaining the joy that watching him grow and explore the world brought her. She says she and JJ used to make gumbo, and that she can still see him standing next to her, pouring broth into the pot.

11:14 am: Ron chokes up after saying he is glad that Tammy is resting peacefully in Utah, buried alone. He also says that he wants to work to rebuild a relationship with Tammy's living children.

11:10 am: The first statement comes from Ron Douglas, Tammy Daybell's father.

11:09 am: Prior finishes his statement by asking the jury "If it wasn't for that trajectory coming in and changing his path, is this where we would be going?" The defense and prosecution confirm that they will not be presenting further evidence, now victims will give their statements.

11:07 am: Prior says that Lori Vallow changed the trajectory of Chad's life, and explains that Chad was a "small town boy" who had a bomb dropped on him. The bomb was Lori Vallow.

10:58 am: Prior delivers opening statements for the defense, referring to Chad as reserved and shy.

10:54 am: After a late start in the courtroom caused by some technical difficulties, Rob Wood gives opening statements for the prosecution, highlighting the factors that point towards the death penalty being appropriate. Wood says "The murder of Tylee Ryan was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel. The murder of JJ Vallow was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel. The murder of Tammy Daybell was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."