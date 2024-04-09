Opening statements in the Chad Daybell murder trial scheduled for Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho — The day has finally arrived. Opening statements in the case of The State of Idaho vs. Chad Daybell are scheduled for Wednesday morning.



Matt Johnson from Court TV explains what jurors can expect.

Former Lori Vallow jury member Tom Evans says he understands what this jury will go through.

J.J. Vallow's grandfather Larry Woodcock shares his views on the death penalty.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The jury was set on Monday. 18 jurors were chosen. 12 and 6 alternates. Matt Johnson from Court TV told me all 18 better pay very close attention because they enter the trial as equals. “As you and I were discussing inside, the alternates may not know their alternates until the very end, until the decision-making happens, and that is just in case we lose a jury member along the way.”

Tom Evans who sat on the Lori Vallow jury says unlike her case, he feels for this jury because it’s a death penalty case. “It’s going to be hard on this jury because of the death penalty they have to make that decision on that sentence if it comes to that.”

Larry and Kay Woodcock are J.J. Vallow’s grandparents. They were here for Lori’s trial and have arrived for Chad’s. I asked Larry Woodcock his thoughts on the death penalty. “Initially when this case started, I was adamant about the death penalty if they couldn’t find someone, I would volunteer but since then I’ve come to peace with that so whatever the jury decides I’m happy with that.”

Idaho News 6 has been here from day one and will stay until the final verdict is read.