Nearly 100 exhibits sealed by judge in Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce recently issued an order to permanently seal 97 trial exhibits from the trial of Chad Daybell after the Court recieved multiple requests from media members and and authors looking to publish information about the case in their business ventures.

Some of these individuals, according to the June 17 order, were expressly requesting autopsy photos published to the jury in the case.

While the order acknowledges the public's right to case information, Judge Boyce explained in writing that the Court muse also balance this with the rights of the victims in this case.

"Notably, the Court was particularly moved by several victim impact statements at sentencing expressly criticizing individuals proclaiming to be "media" who, in the course of this case, have disrupted the lives of the families of these victim in the past and now continue their efforts to sensationalize and capitalize on this case," wrote Judge Boyce in the order.

It's explained in the order that upon "final disposition," the 97 exhibits will be permanently sealed because they are classified as material "the publication of which would be highly objectionable of a reasonable person" under an Idaho Court Administrative Rule.

To view the full text of the notice of permanent sealing of certain trial exhibits, click here.