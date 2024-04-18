Melanie Gibb testifies about castings, evil spirits, and other lives in the Chad Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho — All eyes were on Melanie Gibb as the once acquaintance of Chad and Lori Vallow took the stand for most of the day.

Melanie Gibb testified about castings and evil spirits

Recorded phone call with Chad and Lori was played in its entirety

Gibb defended her LDS faith saying what Chad and Tammy believed was not the church's belief

RECAP: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 6

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Melanie Gibb first met Lori in the summer of 2017 and then traveled with her to Utah for a conference that Chad Daybell attended. Gibb testified that the two of them were almost immediately attracted to each other.

Gibb said Lori told her that she and Chad had been married in another life. “That they had been married in previous probations. Did Lori seem receptive of that information? She did.”

Prosecutors asked Gibb about how she and others got together with Lori to cast out demons from people. “What did she share with you about the concept of dark and light? So if someone was light, they had made contracts with Jesus Christ before they came here and if they were dark they made contracts and promises with Satan.

That included her fourth husband. “Do you remember the first person she talked about specifically about someone becoming dark? Yes, it was Charles Vallow. Did she tell you where she received that information? Yes, she received it from Chad.

A phone conversation that Gibb recorded in December of 2019 was played in the courtroom where both Lori and Chad became defensive when talking to her. Here's Chad. “All these conspiracies theories are making me sick to my stomach absolutely sick. I’ve been told for years that Tammy would pass away at a young age. I had no idea Lori would be a part of my life I just knew my life had two segments.”

Defense Attorney John Prior asks if the light and dark teachings are associated with the LDS Church. Gibb replied no. Prior brought up an interview she did with Dateline’s Keith Morrison about her comment that she wanted to make sure the church was protected. Gibb said she just wanted to clarify that these teachings are not consistent with the teachings of the LDS Church.