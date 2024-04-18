LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 6

BOISE, Idaho — Day 5 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:38 am: Gibb explains that people were designated a number and an "L" or "D" for light or dark. The numbers and letters originated from Chad according to Gibb.

9:36 am: Gibb explains Lori's "light and dark" language, clarifying that people who were "dark" made contact with the devil. Gibb says Chad and Lori had discussed this.

9:34 am: Gibb says that Chad stayed at Lori's house during the conference in Arizona during the conference.

9:33 am: Lori told Gibb that she and Chad were going to be resealed in the temple, Charles and Tammy were both still alive.

9:31 am: Gibb says Lori talked about going to Temple with Chad in Arizona when he was in town for a conference.

9:28 am: Gibb is asked about how she met Chad and discussions she had with Lori about him. Lori said to Gibb that she and Chad discussed multiple lives and believed that Lori had married Moroni in a previous life.

9:27 am: Melanie Gibb, friend of Lori Vallow's, takes the stand to be questioned by Lindsey Blake.

9:26 am: Wood has no further questions and Douglass is released from the stand.

9:24 am: Douglass says that Chad was aware that Lori was receiving $4,000 in Social Security. Wood follows up with questions about Chad's purchases of "burner phones," asking if that would be a good way to hide a crime. Douglass says it would.

9:23 am: Prior has no further questions for Douglass and Wood begins his redirect, asking Douglass if he has seen pictures from Chad and Lori's wedding. Douglass says yes, explaining that they were wearing the malachite rings purchased earlier.

9:20 am: Prior asks Douglass about who increased the life insurance policy for Tammy ahead of her death, he says he was not there and doesn't know.

9:02 am: Prior shows an exhibit that documents JJ's financial timeline. He asks Douglass if there is an indication that Chad and Lori discussed the insurance money from Charles Vallow, Douglass says there is no indication of that.

8:58 am: Prior asks Douglass if he is implying that Chad was involved in the death of Charles Vallow, reminding him that he is not being charged with anything in relation to that event.

8:52 am: Prior now questions Douglass. Douglass confirms that there is no indication that Chad and Lori co-mingled their money.

8:40 am: FBI Forensic Accountant Michael Douglass returns to the stand. Wood finishes brief questions about purchases made by Lori with the Social Security benefits for Tylee and JJ.