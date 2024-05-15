Lori Vallow talks to Chad Daybell from jail about a man named Ray

BOISE, Idaho — Rexburg Detective Lt. Ray Hermosillo recorded and monitored phone calls between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow while she was in custody in the Madison County Jail .

Lori spoke to Chad several times while in custody in Madison County, with Lori calling Chad 10-12 times per day according to Det. Hermosillo.

They talked about Ray and "the project." Police determined Ray LeMar was an alias for Lori's brother Alex Cox.

Attorney General investigator Nicholas Edwards read a text between Chad and Lori about Chad's wife Tammy talking about possession and dark spirits.

One call from June 8th of 2020 caught the detective’s attention. Chad tells Lori he texted Ray about the project. Prosecutors stopped the recording and asks Hermosillo who Ray was. “Through our investigation, we learned Alex Cox often went by Ray LeMar. He had a gmail account raylemar@gmail .”

Alex Cox is Lori Vallow’s brother and is closely tied to both Lori and Chad. Detectives tracked his cell phone on and around Chad Daybell’s property, the day after he, Tylee Ryan, and JJ Vallow return from a trip to Yellowstone.

Prosecutors then restarted the recording of Chad and Lori‘s conversation. Lori Vallow can be heard first. “Well, then I said, hey this a 99 percent chance that we’re going to have trouble with the soil. Yeah, right? I mean that’s all we’re asking. Well could this potentially be good or do we have to fill it with sand? Well, I think we sensed that we shouldn’t take it lightly and I don’t think we did.”

That conversation prompted Hermosillo and other detectives to go to Chad Daybell’s property where they found the bodies of JJ and Tylee in shallow graves.

Attorney General investigator Nicholas Edwards then took the stand and read a text from Chad to Lori, including one about Chad’s wife Tammy who was alive at the time. “Hello sweet angel. Big news about Tammy. Please let me know if you’re awake. I love you. The short version is she’s been switched. Tammy is in limbo. A level three demonic named Viola is in her body and was done by Tammy’s sister Sam.”

