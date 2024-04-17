Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsThe Trial of Chad Daybell

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 5

Daybell blue w text
KIVI Staff
Daybell blue w text
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 10:54:29-04

BOISE, Idaho — Day 5 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. Live updates from the courtroom are available below.

LIVE UPDATES:
8:53 am: Kunsaitis details financial findings from #175, explaining that these can be very telling in missing person cases.

8:51 am: Kunsaitis conducted a search warrant at one of the townhomes on Pioneer Rd: #175.

8:40 am: Det. Kunsaitis takes the stand, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood questions him.

8:38 am: The courtroom live stream goes online, Rexburg Detective Chuck Kunsaitis is expected to give his testimony shortly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights