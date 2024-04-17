LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 5

BOISE, Idaho — Day 5 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. Live updates from the courtroom are available below.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:53 am: Kunsaitis details financial findings from #175, explaining that these can be very telling in missing person cases.

8:51 am: Kunsaitis conducted a search warrant at one of the townhomes on Pioneer Rd: #175.

8:40 am: Det. Kunsaitis takes the stand, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood questions him.

8:38 am: The courtroom live stream goes online, Rexburg Detective Chuck Kunsaitis is expected to give his testimony shortly.