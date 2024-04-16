LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 4

BOISE, Idaho — Day 4 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. View the courtroom live stream in the video player below.

YESTERDAY IN COURT: Jurors hear conversations between Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow



LIVE UPDATES:

9:29 am: Prior says that the many phone numbers that were attributed to Chad could have been explained as a cover-up for the extra-marital affair between Chad and Lori.

9:27 am: Prior asks about Ned Schneider, Heideman says that Chad did search for different people regularly but that this was a name directly connected to the case. Prior says there are a lot of inquiries by Chad into names and that this seemed in line with his behavior.

9:25 am: Prior asks if Heideman looked into the fact that Lori and Charles Vallow tried to fix their marriage and renew their relationship, she says yes.

9:18 am: Prior asks if we know for sure that Chad Daybell made the searches Heideman mentioned, she says that she did not witness him typing them into the search bar, but that they were traceable to his accounts.

9:16 am: Prior asks if some of these searches could be explained by Chad attempting to conceal an extra-marital affair (with Lori). Heideman says she doesn't quite understand.

9:15 am: Prior asks why there wasn't a search history investigation on Melanie Gibb or David Warwick, Heideman says that she doesn't write the search warrants.

9:11 am: Blake objects to more questioning on the matter from Prior, Boyce sustains the objection. Prior moves on to the estimated death dates referenced by Heideman.

9:07 am: Blake has no further questions and Prior begins to cross-examine. He opens by confirming with Heideman that she is aware that Chad Daybell is not criminally implicated in the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux. Prior notes that an FBI representative has been in the courtroom, asking Heideman if she discussed what she would say in her testimony, Heideman says he knows of the case and that they have spoken about the case over the last 4 years. Prior asks if they have spoken about the case since the trial began, Heideman says it's possible. Heideman clarifies that they have not discussed the case in a significant way since the trial began.

9:02 am: Heideman says just three days after Tammy Daybell's death, there was a search from Lori for "wedding dresses" and "wedding dresses in Kauai."

8:57 am: The day before Heideman believes Tylee Ryan was killed, there was a search on Sept. 8 relating to wind, "SSW wind, what is the definition of SSW direction."

8:54 am: Heideman also found that Chad and Lori met for the first time in October of 2018.

8:51 am: Heideman says the concept of "possession" is seen throughout the case. She says that she learned of the name Ned Schneider from police in Arizona, a name Lori would call Charles Vallow.

8:45 am: Heideman explains that she looked into the search history for Lori and Chad. Blake moves to admit a PowerPoint exhibit.

8:43 am: Heideman says that the case quickly developed and expanded to the deaths of Tammy Daybell and Charles Vallow.

8:41 am: Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake will continue questioning Heideman.

8:39 am: Nicole Heideman, an FBI Tactical Specialist, takes the witness stand to continue her testimony from yesterday.

8:36 am: The courtroom livestream has started. Chad Daybell and his attorney John Prior are seated.