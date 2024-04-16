Jurors hear conversations between Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow

BOISE, Idaho — Jurors heard words of love and prayer exchanged between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell on Monday.



A phone call between Lori and Chad is played in court.

Chad Daybell takes notes during the trial, passing them to his attorney.

Dashcam video shows a conversation between Chad Daybell and his daughter.

Lori, sitting behind bars calling Chad. An hour after that phone call, Chad Daybell is arrested.

While in court, Chad Daybell taking notes on a yellow notepad and handing them to his attorney.

This, as he listened to a phone call between him and his wife Lori as she sat behind bars.

"Are they in the house," jurors heard Lori asks in the phone call.

"No, they're out in the property," replied Chad.

"Are they seizing stuff again?," Lori asks.

"They're searching. There's a search warrant," Chad answers.

One hour after the call, Daybell behind bars for the murder of Lori's children, Tylee and J.J.

The state called several law enforcement officials Monday, who reviewed their investigation. At one point, Chad sits in a patrol car having an emotional conversation with his daughter.

"I love you so much," you hear her say on the video.

I love you. [I'm] glad you came over," Daybell replies.

"I thought they had taken you downtown already," she says to her father.

"I got them out to the Fremont County Line," said Chad.

Testimony in this capital murder trial resumes Tuesday.