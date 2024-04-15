Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 3

Posted at 8:42 AM, Apr 15, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Day 3 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. View the courtroom live stream in the video player below.

LIVE UPDATES:
9:17 am: Det. Wheeler says he has been with the Rexburg Police Department for 18 years.

9:16 am: Rexburg Detective Eric Wheeler now sits at the witness stand. Wood asks him about his position and rank prior to being a detective.

9:15 am: Prior has no further questions and the questioning of Kaaiakamanu is complete.

9:13 am: Prior continues, asking the Chief Deputy about how many officers were present on the property and emphasizing the distress the presence of so many officers could cause.

9:08 am: Prior finishes his questioning, Wood now re-directs. He asks if the tone of the phone call was different from their "average" phone call, and Kaaiakamanu says yes.

9:03 am: Prior begins to cross-examine the Chief Deputy, asking him about an interview he had with Garth Daybell, Chad's son.

8:54 am: The call is played for the jury. During the call, Chad worriedly tells Lori that officers are searching the property.

8:52 am: Prior objects to the phone call being played, but Judge Boyce allows it.

8:49 am: Kaaiakamanu explains the Telmate inmate communication system, clarifying that the information in the system was not able to be edited by himself or other officers. Wood now asks about a call in the Telmate system between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, asking to present the call to the jury.

8:47 am: Rob Wood, attorney for the state, questions Kaaiakamanu regarding his responsibilities, including his oversight of the jail in Madison County.

8:45 am: With the jury, attorneys, and judge now seated, the state has called Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Vincent Kaaiakamanu to the witness stand.

