LIVE UPDATES: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 2

BOISE, Idaho — Day 2 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway. Yesterday, the State and defense gave their opening statements before the first witness, Rexburg Detective Ray Hermosillo, took the stand and gave his account of the wellness check he executed for JJ Vallow.

View the courtroom live stream in the player below.

10:04 am: Judge Boyce asks for a brief sidebar with the attorneys. Morning recess has started, and the courtroom livestream is expected to return at 10:30 am.

9:55 am: The first of the bodies examined was JJ's. Hermosillo describes the amount of duct tape wrapped around JJ's face and arms as significant. The tape ran "from jawline to jawline."

9:54 am: The detective now recounts the June 11 autopsy of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan at the Ada County Coroner's Office.

9:52 am: The detective continues to describe the photos, each of which depicts various decomposing body parts which were excavated from the property.

9:39 am: The next photo discussed is a photo of excavated flesh on a tarp.

9:37 am: The first of the pictures displays the pet cemetery where the body was found.

9:28 am: Wood asks to admit graphic evidence, which Judge Boyce allows. This evidence will not be shown on the courtroom livestream.

9:25 am: As excavation continued, a round, green object was recovered. Hermosillo describes it as a green melted bucket which officers assumed contained the body of Tylee Ryan.

9:22 am: Hermosillo describes following the vehicle transporting JJ's body to the morgue. When he and other detectives returned to Daybell's property they continued to excavate at the location where the body was recovered. Hermosillo says that globs of burnt flesh were protruding through the dirt.

9:08 am: Hermosillo elaborates on the excavation of the body which was briefly discussed yesterday. He highlights the paneling that was buried and the odor that followed its removal.

8:48 am: Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood continues questioning Hermosillo, starting with the area on Daybell's property where JJ Vallow's body was found.

8:46 am: The jurors have taken their seats. Det. Ray Hermosillo takes the stand. Hermosillo was the only witness on the bench yesterday.

8:35 am: The courtroom livestream has started, the trial will begin after the jurors, attorneys, and Judge Boyce are present.

