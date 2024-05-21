Watch Now
Court TV: Chad Daybell Trial on Tuesday discusses possible cause of death of Tammy Daybell

Posted at 5:11 PM, May 21, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — The cause of death for Tammy was the highlight of day 27 of the trial for Chad Daybell as the defense continued to present its case.

  • Dr. Kathy Raven, a forensic pathologist, testified that she believed the cause of death for Tammy should have been left undetermined, rather than found to be a homicide.
  • Dr. Raven reviewed reports from Dr. Christensen's autopsy following the exhumation of Tammy Daybell's body.
  • Asmir Kararic, a former investigator with the Idaho Attorney General's Office, also testified for the defense. Kararic described his 3.5-hour interview with Melanie Gibb, sharing some of the beliefs she indicated that struck him as odd.
  • Court proceedings ended early on May 21, stopping at about 1:00 pm after witness testimony moved faster than expected. John Prior explains that some of his expert witnesses were still traveling.

