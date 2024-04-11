Defense argues Alex Cox was Lori's protector in day one of Chad Daybell Trial

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has partnered up with CourtTV for the Trial of Chad Daybell.

Detective Ray Hermosillo was the first witness called to the stand

Prosecutors say sex, money and power persuaded Chad Daybell

The defense says Alex Cox would do anything Lori Vallow asked him to do

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Testimony has begun in the doomsday prophet murder trial and attorneys during opening statements not holding back, Chad Daybell sat silent with his hands folded as his murder trial began in the same courtroom where wife Lori Vallow was convicted last year.

The doomsday prophet accused of killing his first wife, Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow's youngest kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from Detective Ray Hermosillo with the Rexburg Police Department, who testified about doing a welfare check on the Children after Tylee and J.J. went missing.

The day started with powerful opening statements from both sides laying out their case to the jury.

"His desire for sex, money and power led him to pursue those ambitions," said Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood.

"Alex Cox was Lori's protector. Alex Cox would do anything and everything to protect aid and assist Lori Vallow, whatever her endeavors. Without unbridled question. Anything. And if Alex Cox even perceived that there was a problem, Alex Cox reacted" said Defense Attorney John Prior.

The trial expected to last anywhere between 8 to 10 weeks.

Chad Daybell faces the death penalty if convicted, that's the very latest from the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.