LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell Jury Selection Day 3

BOISE, Idaho — Day 3 of jury selection for the trial of Chad Daybell is underway.

10:36 am: Prior ends his questioning by thanking the jury pool. The court is now in recess for 20 minutes before beginning individual voir dire.

10:31 am: Prior discusses the graphic photos that the jury is expected to encounter during the trial, warning that "they're going to hurt your heart". Prior asks if the jurors if, because the photos are disturbing, they will feel that Daybell is guilty. The jurors all respond that they will not.

10:18 am: Prior asks the group if they understand the importance of not allowing someone's beliefs to impact how they judge them, the group of jurors all say yes.

10:14 am: Prior asks if the potential jurors understand that Daybell does not need to take the stand just as the defense does not need to present any evidence or witnesses, they indicate that they do understand this.

10:12 am: Prior begins his questioning by asking the group if they immediately thought Chad was guilty upon hearing the charges, and the jurors reply that they did not.

10:01 am: Blake brings up the term "brutal honesty," as she has to every group of potential jurors. She explains that the court wants to ensure the jurors can commit to being impartial over the course of the trial.

9:55 am: Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake now conducts group voir dire on behalf of the state, questioning the group of potential jurors and explaining what their role will be in the trial.

9:51 am: Additional jurors are excused by Judge Boyce for reasons ranging from medical issues to financial constraints. Now, just 11 potential jurors remain. Judge Boyce asks if any of the jurors have seen any information about the case, but none of the jurors indicate that they have. This is the first group of potential jurors with no members who know about the case already.

9:37 am: The next two jurors mention school and work conflicts with the trial, and both the defense and prosecution agree to ask for their dismissal which Judge Boyce grants in both cases.

9:33 am: A second juror mentions their work constraints as a potential hardship. John Prior, Daybell's attorney, asks to have the juror excused which Judge Boyce grants.

9:29 am: A first juror mentions work schedule conflicts and the prosecution motions to dismiss them, which Judge Boyce grants.

9:28 am: Judge Boyce reads the instructions to the potential jurors and asks if the case will cause hardship.

9:20 am: Judge Steven Boyce reviews the charges with the jury, including 3 counts of first-degree murder and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as grand theft and insurance fraud.

9:12 am: The 17 potential jurors in the first group for day 3 of the selection process have taken their seats. Groups usually total 16 jurors, this group likely includes a juror who was absent yesterday.

