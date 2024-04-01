Chad Daybell jury selection begins

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection for Chad Daybell's trial starts Monday. That process is expected to last around a week, before opening arguments can begin.



Chad Daybell is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception in connection with the deaths of his wife Lori's children as well as insurance fraud in connection with his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell's death.

This is a capital punishment case.

Lori Vallow-Daybell was sentenced to life in prison back in May and the bodies of her children were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in the summer of 2020.

The 55-year-old's trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks and if convicted, he could face the death penalty.