Chad Daybell jury selection begins

Expected to last a week, possibly longer
The trial of Chad Daybell starts Monday at 9 a.m. with jury selection as the first order of business.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 01, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection for Chad Daybell's trial starts Monday. That process is expected to last around a week, before opening arguments can begin.

  • Chad Daybell is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception in connection with the deaths of his wife Lori's children as well as insurance fraud in connection with his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell's death.
  • This is a capital punishment case.
  • Jury selection will take place this week.

The trial of Chad Daybell is getting underway on Monday April 1, at 9 a.m. when jury selection will begin. Daybell has several charges against him including three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell's children and his the death of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow-Daybell was sentenced to life in prison back in May and the bodies of her children were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in the summer of 2020.

The 55-year-old's trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks and if convicted, he could face the death penalty.

