LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 19

BOISE, Idaho — Day 19 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

YESTERDAY IN COURT | Zulema Pastenes spends all day on witness stand



LIVE UPDATES:

9:16 am: Jurors in the courtroom are seen crying as the photos are shown to them and described by Warren. Nate Eaton with our partners at East Idaho News describes the feeling in the courtroom as the testimony continues.

The next photo shows JJ's face after all tape and everything has been removed. Another juror on the front row is crying and has her head down. She reaches for a tissue and is holding it over her face. — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) May 8, 2024

9:04 am: Warren continues describing the state of the clothes and duct tape covering JJ's remains as the autopsy photos are displayed.

8:57 am: One of the photos depicts JJ's remains as the coroner's office received them, in a black bag. Another shows the bag being cut and removed.

8:52 am: An exhibit is presented by the prosecution, Warren identifies it as a collection of photos from JJ's autopsy. These will be shown to the jurors but not the livestream or the public.

8:47 am: Warren continues to describe the state in which he received Tylee Ryan's body as his testimony from yesterday continues. The autopsy and analysis of Tylee's body was complicated due to the measures that had been taken to dispose of her remains.