Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsThe Trial of Chad Daybell

Actions

LIVE: The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 19

Daybell blue w text
KIVI Staff
Daybell blue w text
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:18:00-04

BOISE, Idaho — Day 19 of the trial of Chad Daybell is underway, witness testimony is expected to continue shortly. View the courtroom livestream below.

YESTERDAY IN COURT | Zulema Pastenes spends all day on witness stand

LIVE UPDATES:
9:16 am: Jurors in the courtroom are seen crying as the photos are shown to them and described by Warren. Nate Eaton with our partners at East Idaho News describes the feeling in the courtroom as the testimony continues.

9:04 am: Warren continues describing the state of the clothes and duct tape covering JJ's remains as the autopsy photos are displayed.

8:57 am: One of the photos depicts JJ's remains as the coroner's office received them, in a black bag. Another shows the bag being cut and removed.

8:52 am: An exhibit is presented by the prosecution, Warren identifies it as a collection of photos from JJ's autopsy. These will be shown to the jurors but not the livestream or the public.

8:47 am: Warren continues to describe the state in which he received Tylee Ryan's body as his testimony from yesterday continues. The autopsy and analysis of Tylee's body was complicated due to the measures that had been taken to dispose of her remains.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights