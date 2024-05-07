Zulema Pastenas spends all day on witness stand in Chad Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Zulema Pastenas was a very close associate of Lori Vallow and married to her brother Alex Cox. Pastenas testified about Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s religious beliefs.



Pastenas testified that she questioned Chad about his relationship with Lori.

Pastenas testified about Chad's vision of life and death.

Defense Attorney John Prior questioned Pastenas, asking if it was Chad or Lori who provided information about casting evil spirits.

RECAP | The Trial of Chad Daybell Day 18

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Things like the Doctrine of Translation, other worlds, and other lives were brought up in court on Tuesday. Pastenas testified that when Chad and Lori became romantically involved, after Charles Vallow’s death, she asked Chad about his wife Tammy.

“I asked because he was still married and asked why they were together while he was married, and he said they had been married seven times before in other lives and they had been exalted in other worlds and that they were to be together in this life because they had a mission together in life and that they’re spouses would understand because of their mission they had to complete.”



Lori’s husband Charles died from a gunshot wound from Alex Cox. Pastenas was also asked by the prosecution about Chad’s visions concerning life and death. “Do you recall anyone talking about JJ dying young or dying soon? Yeah, during this meeting Chad said that JJ. Was going to dye young that he probably going to die soon and that he was going to come right back to earth as Colby’s son.”

Colby is Lori Vallow’s son from another marriage. Defense Attorney John Prior then asked Pastenas about the term casting. A process used to expel demons from possessed people.

“If the casting was successful and you were able to extract the demon from the body what would happen to the body? The body would die. Is that something Chad and Lori taught you? Yes.”

Prior then asked Pastenas where was all this knowledge of casting coming from? Chad or Lori?

“Isn’t it true ma’am that almost all the information you got was from Lori Vallow claiming Chad had made a comment about a certain topic? Correct. And it wasn’t really Chad who spoke to you it was Lori Vallow who was telling you all of this? Casting and energy work, correct? Not all of it. Some came from her and some from Chad. The vast majority of the information you received was from Lori Vallow claiming to say what Chad Daybell had told her? Yes.”

