'It's good he can't hurt anybody else': Victims' families react to Chad Daybell's death sentence

BOISE, Idaho — After learning Chad Daybell has formally been sentenced to death, family members of the victims in the case addressed the media sharing their appreciation for law enforcement, the media, and the jury, more than four years after JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell were killed in eastern Idaho.

“A part of me feels a lot more healed,” Colby Ryan said. “Spending time with everybody here, it feels like a healing that I couldn’t imagine.”

Ryan is the son of Chad Daybell’s wife Lori Vallow Daybell, and the brother of victims’ JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. He said he wasn’t surprised that the jury found there was enough evidence to meet the criteria for the death penalty.

“I can’t say that I feel good about it but it does feel good to know that things are concluded, if that makes sense,” Ryan said.

Relatives of Tammy Daybell expressed their gratitude to the 12 men and women who determined her killer should face the maximum penalty.

“Thank you for your time and your selfless sacrifice,” Tammy’s brother Matthew Douglas said in a message to the jurors. “I hope you all know how much it means to someone in our position.”

“Our family has lost a brother, but in the process of it we’ve almost gained an entire family,” Tammy’s brother-in-law Jason Gwilliam said.

Most family members traveled from out of state to attend the trial, including Kay and Larry Woodcock, the outspoken grandparents of JJ Vallow who prompted police to begin searching for the missing children in 2019.

“Idaho is a magnificent state, they don’t deserve this blemish,” Larry Woodcock said.

Tammy Daybell’s aunt, Vicki Hoban, also addressed the crowd after the final verdict.

“All of you who have been here from the beginning and have been praying for our families, we feel that,” Hoban said.

And while the trial of Chad Daybell has now concluded, his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, awaits another trial in Arizona.

“I will see y’all in Arizona,” Kay Woodcock said. “That’s where we’ll be next.”

Those outstanding charges in Maricopa County for Lori Vallow Daybell are connected to her alleged involvement in the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

We’ll keep you updated on Idaho News 6 as that trial moves forward.