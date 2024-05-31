Impact statements and sentencing phase continues on Friday in Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell found guilty on all charges. After the verdict was read Judge Steven Boyce wasted no time telling jurors to take a short break and come back and start on the Capital sentencing phase.

Chad Daybell found guilty on all charges

The Capital sentencing will now begin

Impact statements begin Friday morning

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Judge Boyce said, “In this case the defendant in this case has been convicted of crimes of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder we will now have a sentencing phase of this trial regarding those offenses.”

As it was in the first phase of the trial, it must be unanimous decision. Judge Boyce told the jury it is their duty is to apply the facts to their decision.

“You are to consider all the evidence in the sentencing phase however the law doesn’t require you to believe all the evidence.”

Impact statements are expected to begin Friday morning at 8:30. The jury is sequestered until then.

