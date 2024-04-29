F.B.I. tracked cell phone locations of Alex Cox to Chad Daybell's property

BOISE, Idaho — Tracking down locations and times of cell phone use was the focus of Monday's testimony in the Chad Daybell murder case.

F.B.I. Agent Nick Ballance testified they closely tracked cell phone use

Showed where Lori Vallow's brother was the day after Tylee Ryan's last known sighting

Two of Tammy Daybell's relatives said Chad seemed calm at Tammy's funeral

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

In criminal cases F.B.I. special agent Nick Balance’s job is to track cell phone usage. Where and when phone calls are made. Balance explained to the jury in the Chad Daybell murder trial how they tracked Alex Cox’s text and cell phone locations from September 9th, the day after Tylee Ryan was last photographed.

“Here you see Google location history of a device associated with Alex Cox and you’re seeing multiple locations that were mapped at the time. So, the first one at 9:21 shows a margin of error of six meters very close to the proximity of where Tylee was found.

Defense Attorney John Prior questioned Agent Balance about the service that provided the F.B.I. with all their cell phone information.

“If someone wants to verify the tools you are using from Gladiator Tools were working properly that there’s no issue with those there’s no way to do that is there? Yeah, you can buy the sensors associated with cell frequency in the area, you can do your own drive test, why don’t you just get Gladiator to send us the tools of the program wouldn’t that be the simpler way to do it? I don’t work for the company, sir.”

Mr.Prior then asked Agent Balance about the whereabouts of his client when they were tracking Alex Cox’s movements.

“On those days you talked about Alex Cox being on the property September 6th, the 25th, and October 15, did you happen to notice where Chad Daybell was on those days? I don’t recall looking at that information You didn’t look into that right, I don’t recall looking into that. OK.”

In the afternoon, the State called two relatives of Tammy Daybell’s to the stand. Both attended Tammy’s funeral in Utah and both testified that Chad’s behavior was surprising because he seemed calm and only cried when others did.