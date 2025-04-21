Day 9 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial

PHOENIX, Arizona — Watch here! Closing statements are planned for Monday in Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial. If the schedule goes according to plan, the jury will begin deliberations Monday afternoon.

UPDATE (As of 12 p.m.): The jury is not expected to arrive for another half an hour. Lori has told the judge today that she still plans to rest her case, which will happen as soon as the jury is in the courtroom. Closing arguments are expected to happen later this afternoon.

Vallow Daybell is already serving a life sentence in Idaho for the murder of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

