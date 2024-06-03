Watch Now
Chad Daybell transferred to maximum security prison following death sentence decision

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 03, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Corrections has directed the public to VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday), a site that now confirms that Chad Daybell has been transferred to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna following his formal death sentence, which was determined by a jury on Saturday, June 1.

According to the transfer records, Daybell entered the custody of the maximum security prison at 9:34 am on June 3, 2024. Idaho News 6 has reached out to an IDOC spokesperson for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

